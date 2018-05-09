Hazard plays down speculation he will leave Chelsea

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has hinted that he will remain at Stamford Bridge next season even if the Blues do not qualify for next season’s Champions League.
The Blues are in fifth place on the Premier League standings and two points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham with two games remaining.
The 27-year-old Hazard has been linked with a move away from Chelsea during recent months amidst speculation that Real Madrid are interested in him.
Los Blancos are set to undergo a squad overhaul during the summer due to their below par defence of the Spanish La Liga title this season.
They were never a threat to this season’s Spanish champions Barcelona who eased their way to the glory.
Hazard is one of the players who they have been linked with as they aim to rebuild next season.
The Belgian, however, played down this speculation.
“I hope [the fans] don’t want to see me leave,” he told French broadcaster SFR Sport. “I’m doing good things here. I’m happy here. Things can move, or they may not move. We’ll see.
“The public adore, I love my teammates, my family are good here. Of course I want to play in the Champions League, but it isn’t a priority.”
Despite Chelsea’s season having not gone according to plan, Hazard has been one of the top performers for the club.
He has scored 16 goals for the club this season and could lead the club to FA Cup glory as they play against Manchester United in the final on May 19th.