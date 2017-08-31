Hazard advises teammate to move on if Chelsea sign Swansea star

Eden Hazard has advised Michy Batshuayi to leave Stamford Bridge if Chelsea sign striker Fernando Llorente.
The Swansea City star would act as back-up to Alvaro Morata, but his potential arrival could have serious implications for Batshuayi.
The Belgium forward struggled to make his mark last season, and after a disappointing performance against Burnley on the opening day of the season Hazard believes the time may be right for his teammate to move on.
“He is now 23 and, if he wants to move forward, he has to play,” said Hazard.
“If Llorente comes, we will have him, Morata and Michy, and it will be difficult.
“He would be especially disappointed because he played a good pre-season and was more involved.
“As a friend, I’d recommend him to find a solution to play.
“But we have to wait on Chelsea to decide.
“A season like last year would not be good for him or the national team because, for Belgium, he can be important.”