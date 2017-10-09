Have Arsenal have found £50m replacement for Alexis Sanchez?

Arsenal are reportedly considering Manchester United’s Anthony Martial to replace Alexis Sanchez should the Chilean forward exit the Emirates Stadium in January or next summer, reports The Sun.
However, Arsene Wenger may be forced to pay £50m for the French international, such has been his return to scoring ways and high valuation upon his initial arrival to England. Alexis could leave the club for free in eight months at the end of his contract, but Arsenal had a chance to make £60m out of him in August to fund a replacement.
Unless Arsenal can sell Alexis in January for a sizeable amount, they could be down a lot of money this season. Wenger clearly wants to keep the 28-year-old for the entire campaign, which means losing him for free at the end of his deal. Paying a further £50m on top of that for Martial might be a stumbling block.
The 21-year-old has impressed for Jose Mourinho’s side early into the season but is still not commanding a starting place. Martial has scored five goals and made six assists for Manchester United in 2017/18, but has started just one Premier League game and is being used more frequently in cup competitions.
Signed from Monaco in 2015, the £36m forward has made 100 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring and creating 53 goals. He enjoyed a fantastic debut campaign at Old Trafford with 15 Premier League goals contributed, but scored just four times in 25 the next season.
Martial looks back to form in Mourinho’s second season at the helm, but he remains subsidiary domestically. Marcus Rashford appears to be getting the nod on a more frequent basis, which is reportedly why Arsenal are testing United’s resolve. The Gunners look resigned to losing Alexis at the end of his contract and want a goalscoring and creating forward to take his place.