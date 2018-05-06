‘Has to leave’, ‘Needs to go’ – fans demand Man Utd sell Darmian

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian looks on his way out of Old Trafford this summer, with manager Jose Mourinho admitting he will listen to offers for the Italian international if he wants to leave.
Darmian has struggled for playing time this season and finds himself behind Antonio Valencia in the pecking order. The 28-year-old has made just four Premier League starts, spending the majority of the campaign out of the matchday squad.
His contract expires next year and it’s unlikely he will be offered an extension given he’s on the periphery of the first-team. Darmian has been linked with a return to the Serie A with Juventus keen on his signature and supporters can’t wait to be rid of him.
Darmian needs to leave my club
— 🍷 (@sophsanne_) May 4, 2018
Surely the last time I have to endure #Darmian in a red shirt ever again. Just leave.
— Brendan O'Neal (@brendanoneal) May 4, 2018
Darmian has to leave this summer. Out of his depth and a weak defender.
— Man United Truths (@ManUtdTruths) May 5, 2018
Darmian needs to go…far away!
— Mzingaye Dube (@DezDelvekio) May 4, 2018
Ship Darmian off to Madagascar, can't stand him. Would have wanted Blind to get more game time. He's a good utility player but can't see his future anymore. We need specialists and thing for the future. Sell him for the greater good https://t.co/xdoWWP1aFT
— Supermanunited (@Supermanunited7) May 1, 2018
United will need a long-term replacement for Valencia, as the soon-to-be 33-year-old is out of contract next year. However, Darmian still doesn’t look in line to be a replacement, which means Mourinho could need two right-backs in the summer.
The lack of playing time is likely to see Darmian considering his own future in Manchester, so a move would suit all parties this summer. If he can’t even make the matchday squad, it makes little sense for United to keep him in the squad.
Stats from Transfermarkt.