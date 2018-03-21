Harry Winks withdraws from England U21 squad with injury

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks has withdrawn from the England U21 squad due to injury.
The highly talented central midfielder has hurt his ankle and he will return to his club for further assessment.
Spurs recently lost Harry Kane to injury and they will be very disappointed if Winks is ruled out for a considerable period of time.
Although Winks is not a starter for Pochettino, he has been a very valuable squad player and he could make a big difference for Spurs during this business end of the season.
The Londoners are fighting to finish in the top four and win the FA Cup. They will need strength in depth to cope with the demands of two competitions and losing Winks will be a blow.
Mousa Dembele is 30 years old and Tottenham cannot afford to exhaust their starting central midfielder by playing him every week between now and the end of the season.
It will be interesting to see what Winks’ scans reveal. The young playmaker is set to miss the upcoming games against Romania on March 24 and Ukraine on March 27.