Harry Winks signs new deal with Tottenham

Tottenham have agreed on a new deal with the highly rated midfielder Harry Winks.
The extension will keep him at the club until 2023 and the player will now undergo an ankle surgery. The young playmaker signed a new five-year deal with Spurs at the start of 2017 and this is just a one-year extension.
Winks has been suffering from a long-term ankle injury and he will be looking to recover in time for the next season. The 22-year-old started the season very well but his progress has been hampered due to the injury.
The Tottenham midfielder picked up his season-ending injury against Crystal Palace in November and he has not featured regularly since then.
Winks will be very disappointed to miss the World Cup especially after how he was playing at the start of the season. The 22-year-old was exceptional against Real Madrid in the Champions League and he was named the man of the match on his England debut.
The midfielder is expected to return in pre-season and the fans will be hoping for an injury-free campaign next year.
Here is how the Tottenham fans reacted to the news of his extension.
This is good.
Don’t stop doing good things.
— Mike (@THFCMikey) May 17, 2018
Yesssss Harry lad 😍
— Paul O Keefe (@pokeefe1) May 17, 2018
Loving this, keep these coming one by one
— Kevin Sangwine (@kjsangers06) May 17, 2018
— Claire Franks (@Franksyx) May 17, 2018
Easy to forget just how good Winks was before his injury. He is Dembele’s true heir
— SHARKY (@Belgian_Hotspur) May 17, 2018
YESSSSSSS
— nicole (@NicoIeTHFC) May 17, 2018
All these signings must be lies, everyone wants to leave Spurs…. or maybe, just maybe, the papers are making it all up. #COYS
— Jill Lewis (@jilllewis33) May 17, 2018
Congratulations Harry , amazing news and well deserved 👍…… looking forward to seeing you back this season
— Amanda (@SpurOnTheGulls) May 17, 2018
So pleased to hear this! 100% deserves 👏🏻 Get that ankle sorted Harry & come back next season ready to do the business 👌🏻 #OneOfOurOwn #COYS
— Clare (@chilly_spurs) May 17, 2018
Absolutely fantastic news, you could see how much we missed him towards the end of the season.
Also another great indication Pochettino is getting the issues he wants addressed and is being backed, as Winksy is a key player to this club in terms of our midfield moving forward.
— Ricky Sacks 🎙 (@RickSpur) May 17, 2018
The best news! Congratulations Harry!
— Natasha Rugless (@tasharugless) May 17, 2018