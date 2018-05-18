Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Harry Winks signs new deal with Tottenham

18 May, 2018 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Tottenham have agreed on a new deal with the highly rated midfielder Harry Winks.

The extension will keep him at the club until 2023 and the player will now undergo an ankle surgery. The young playmaker signed a new five-year deal with Spurs at the start of 2017 and this is just a one-year extension.

Winks has been suffering from a long-term ankle injury and he will be looking to recover in time for the next season. The 22-year-old started the season very well but his progress has been hampered due to the injury.

The Tottenham midfielder picked up his season-ending injury against Crystal Palace in November and he has not featured regularly since then.

Winks will be very disappointed to miss the World Cup especially after how he was playing at the start of the season. The 22-year-old was exceptional against Real Madrid in the Champions League and he was named the man of the match on his England debut.

The midfielder is expected to return in pre-season and the fans will be hoping for an injury-free campaign next year.

Here is how the Tottenham fans reacted to the news of his extension.

