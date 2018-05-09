Harry Winks praise Tottenham teammate Jan Vertonghen on Twitter

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks has praised club teammate Jan Vertonghen after his landmark appearance for the north London club.
Veronghen, who earns around £100k-per-week, took to social networking site Twitter to express his disappointment at Spurs’s defeat against West Brom at the weekend. It was a memorable day for him personally, as he made his 250th appearance for the club.
A disappointing result at the weekend but 2 big games to come this week. Very proud to have made 2️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ appearances for @SpursOfficial #COYS pic.twitter.com/QZITRM3BHR
— Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) May 8, 2018
Winks has paid the highest tribute to the ever consistent defender, saying he is the greatest of all time.
GOAT👏
— Harry Winks (@HarryWinks) May 8, 2018
Mauricio Pochettino’s side are holding on to their fourth position, but they need to win their next two matches to book their place for next season’s Champions League with Chelsea, on fifth, breathing down their neck.
Former Spurs player, Jake Livermore, scored the game’s only goal in the final minutes to earn all three points for the Baggies.
Spurs will have to beat Newcastle United and Leicester City to guarantee a top four finish, and Vertonghen insists their fate is still in their own hands.