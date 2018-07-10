Harry Wilson set to sign a new deal with Liverpool

Liverpool winger Harry Wilson is all set to sign a new deal with the club.
According to the reliable Liverpool Echo, the Reds are determined to hold on to the talented Welsh winger. The Merseyside giants are ready to reward the player with a new deal.
The young attacker was on loan at Hull City last term and he managed to impress with seven goals in 13 games for the Tigers.
Wilson is a target for Celtic and several other Championship clubs but Jurgen Klopp wants to give the young attacker a chance to prove himself.
The report adds that Liverpool have rejected an approach from Celtic recently. Rodgers knows the player well from his time at the club and there is no doubt that Wilson could be a superb addition to his attack.
The 21-year-old managed to score twice against Chester during Liverpool’s first pre-season outing and it will be interesting to see whether he can force his way into Klopp’s first team plans for next season.
Wilson is very highly rated by the coaching staff at Liverpool and he could prove to be a superb squad option for Klopp in the long run. It will be hard for him to take Salah’s place in the lineup but he could still play a lot of games in rotation.
Speaking to the media, Wilson said: “The dream of mine is to play regularly for Liverpool’s first team. At the moment I am getting the chance to train at Melwood and get minutes in the friendlies and my aim is to impress the manager and stay here. If that’s not possible then we will weigh up the options and go from there.”