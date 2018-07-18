Harry Wilson joins Derby County on loan, fans react

Derby County have completed the signing of Harry Wilson on a loan deal.
The Liverpool winger will look to continue his development with regular first-team football under the guidance of Frank Lampard.
The young attacker was a target for several other Championship clubs but the Rams have moved swiftly to secure his services.
Wilson was on loan at Hull City last season so he knows the Championship well. The Liverpool winger should be able to make an instant impact at Derby next season.
The 21-year-old scored 7 goals for the Tigers in 13 appearances last season and a similar impact at Derby could help the Rams secure promotion to the Premier League.
Lampard will be hoping to secure promotion next season and singings like these will certainly improve his team’s chances.
Speaking to the club media about Harry Wilson, Lampard said: “Harry brings incredible quality and hunger to the table here and he showed that last year while he was on loan at Hull. He’s a full international too and he has a real desire to come here and improve. He’s going to be a crucial player for us. I keep talking about creativity and the importance of trying to excite the fans and he’s the sort of player that can do that with the quality that he has. For himself too, to have a year at this level and feel an important player at an important club, that will be important. Hopefully, it’s a great platform for him, but on a selfish note, we have got ourselves a real quality player.”
Derby have signed Mason Mount on loan from Chelsea as well.
