Harry Redknapp will look to bring these two Chelsea legends with him if he lands the Swansea job

Redknapp is interested in a sensational return to football at Swansea City, after the Welsh club sacked manager Bob Bradley this week. The former Tottenham boss would target John Terry and Frank Lampard, as the Swans battle relegation.
A number of managers have been linked with the post, since Bradley’s sacking on Tuesday.
Swansea’s 4-1 home loss to West Ham on Boxing Day, was always going to be difficult to come back from for the American. He won just 2 out of his 11 games. His side also shipping 29 goals in the process!
The Telegraph understands that Redknapp, who has put himself forward for the job at the Liberty Stadium, would try to take Terry and Lampard to Wales with him.
Terry would be brought in to tighten up the Swans’ leaky defence. Their back line has been arguably the worst in the Premier League so far this season.
His contract at Stamford Bridge, expires in the summer. Despite a great deal of interest from the Chinese Super League and other foreign leagues, Terry has refused to consider any offers until now.
Lampard is currently a free agent, having left New York City FC. Although, it is believed that he wishes to continue playing. Even if that is only until the end of the campaign!
Will Redknapp even get the job?
Redknapp is not one of Swansea’s preferred candidates to replace Bradley. The BBC has reported that the club’s main targets are recently sacked Birmingham City manager Gary Rowett and Bayern Munich assistant manager Paul Clement.
However, Redknapp’s ambitious plans to bring the Chelsea legends to Swansea, could tempt chairman Huw Jenkins and the club’s American owners.
The former Bournemouth, West Ham, Portsmouth, Southampton, and Spurs boss has been out of work for the majority of this year. He managed Jordan on a part-time basis, earlier in 2016.
His last club job came at QPR, who he left in 2015 due to knee surgery. Although, cynics will tell you that he was simply jumping a sinking ship.
Asked if he would be interested in the Swansea job, Redknapp replied: “I think if the opportunity and the challenge came up it would be one that would be interesting.
“It’s a good club Swansea. Where they’ve come from and what they’ve done. You go there and the atmosphere is absolutely fantastic for their games at home.
“I’ve not heard anything, I’ve had no approach from anybody but it’s a good club.”