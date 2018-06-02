Harry Redknapp sends advice to Rangers boss Steven Gerrard

Glasgow Rangers current boss Steven Gerrard has the calibre to take the club out of the current mess, and bring glory to the Ibrox club, feels Harry Redknapp.
The former Tottenham Hotspur manager believes that the new Gers manager is inheriting a mess at the Glasgow club, but he has shown guts and desire to follow the steps of Liverpool legends Graeme Souness and Kenny Dalglish to take the club out of the mire.
Redknapp believes that Gerrard’s ambition and willingness to take on the responsibilities is a huge positive sign.
Gerrard was a world class player, and a Liverpool and England legend. He had a glittering football career. He was also doing well as a television pundit and worked as Academy coach in Liverpool’s Melwood training base.
However, he left all comforts, and took a challenging job of dethroning Brendan Rodgers from the pedestal of Scottish football.
Redknapp says that it’s a great move for Rangers, and he has advised him to be himself and live and fall by his own decision.
“My advice would be do it your way. Be yourself. Stand and fall by your own decisions,” said Redknapp, as quoted by the Daily Record.
“Listen, Stevie was a great player, but he’s also a very intelligent guy.
“Rangers and Celtic are massive clubs. One is in great shape at the moment with what Brendan has done and the other one has been in a mess.
“Every managerial appointment is a gamble, but there is only way for Rangers to go and that is up. It’s a great opportunity and it is a bold move for Stevie, too.”