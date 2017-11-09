3 reasons why Harry Kane will win the 2017/18 Premier League Golden Boot

Harry Kane will be aiming to become only the third player ever to win the Premier League Golden boot three times in a row.
The likes of Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry have done it before and the Spurs talisman is well capable of achieving the feat.
The England international is currently leading the race for the Golden Boot with eight goals in the Premier League. Here at Sportslens, we look at three reasons why we think he will win the award once again.
Consistency
Harry Kane has an absolutely fantastic goalscoring record for Tottenham. The 24-year-old has bagged 94 goals in the last three seasons.
Kane has shown remarkable consistency over the last few seasons and there is no reason why he cannot replicate those numbers this year. The England international is full of confidence right now and being the club’s main goalscorer will help him top the charts once again.
Improved teammates
Spurs have managed to keep the core of their squad intact and the familiarity between the players has only grown. Furthermore, Pochettino has a very young squad at his disposal which is improving every season.
The likes of Eriksen and Alli are getting better all the time and their service will only help Kane perform better.
Set Piece and Penalties
Harry Kane is the main penalty taker for Spurs and that makes a huge difference. The 24-year-old managed to score 5 goals from the spot last season and that helped him beat Lukaku to the Golden Boot.
At United and Chelsea, Lukaku and Morata are not the first choice penalty takers. As for Aguero, the Argentine’s fitness record isn’t exactly inspiring.