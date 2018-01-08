Harry Kane will stay at Tottenham as long as they win trophies

England international Harry Kane has revealed that he is prepared to stay at Tottenham as long as the team keeps winning trophies.
Kane has been linked with clubs like Real Madrid in the recent weeks and Pochettino will be delighted to see that the player is not angling for a move away just yet.
Kane is one of the best players in the world right now and it is no surprise that he wants to win trophies.
Kane said: “I’ve always said: keep progressing, keep getting better, and start winning trophies. That’s the aim, as long as the club keep doing that then, yeah I’m happy here.”
He added: “We’ve been close in the League the last couple of years, but the aim of the game is to win trophies and that’s what we’ve got to try and do. We’re still in the Champions League and the FA Cup and we know Champions League will be tough so the FA Cup is one we have a good chance in. We’ll be one of the favourites. We want to win a trophy somehow and the FA Cup is a competition we’re looking at to do that. It’s always been a fantastic competition and obviously there’s been a lot of talk over the years about people resting players but that’s just the nature of the game now — there’s so many games and squads are so good, you can rest players, so for us whatever the gaffer chooses we’ll be ready to play. I think this year especially with the League, kind of being out of contention — of course, we want to finish in the top four, but there’s a chance for us to win a competition so we’ll see. Obviously once the Champions League starts there’s going to be a lot of games, but I think we’ve got a good enough squad to rotate like we did at the weekend, not everyone but a few here and there and get the job done.”
Spurs have improved a lot ever since Pochettino has come in and they will be expected to take the next step now. The Londoners challenged for the title in the last two seasons and they have the quality to go all the way.
However, this season has been quite poor for them and Pochettino will have to ensure a good run in the cups in order to keep his star players happy.
Spurs are trailing Liverpool and Arsenal in the race for a top-four finish this season and the Londoners cannot afford to miss out on the Champions League next season.