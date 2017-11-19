Harry Kane wants to stay with Spurs his ‘whole career’

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has dismissed rumours linking him with a move to Real Madrid by insisting that he wants to stay in North London his whole career.
The 24-year-old has experienced a meteoric rise in stature ever since his first team debut. Kane’s goal scoring exploits has grabbed the attention of some of the biggest clubs in world football including Real Madrid. But prizing him away from Spurs will not be easy as club chairman Daniel Levy has reportedly slapped a £200 million price tag on his head.
But a bidding war among the European elites might not commence after all as Kane downplayed the speculation regarding his future.
“My goal is to play my entire career only for Tottenham,” he said.
“We have a fantastic team, a great coach, a professional training centre and we’re getting a new stadium. At the moment, everything suits me here and I’m happy.”
Spurs will face Borussia Dortmund in Germany on Tuesday in a UEFA Champions League group stage clash. Mauricio Pochettino’s side have already beaten the Bundesliga outfit 3-1 at Wembley and sit at the top of Group H three points clear of second placed Real Madrid.