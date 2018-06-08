Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Harry Kane signs new long term contract with Tottenham

8 June, 2018 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Tottenham striker Harry Kane has signed a new long-term deal at the club.

The Londoners have confirmed that the England international has put pen to paper on a six-year deal which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2024.

Kane will earn around £90million over the duration of his new deal. As per the reports, the Tottenham forward’s £100,000-a-week salary has been doubled.

Mauricio Pochettino will be delighted to have secured Kane’s long-term future at the club. The England striker has been Spurs’ best player for a while now and losing him would have been a catastrophic blow.

Meanwhile, Tottenham fans have been urging the club to show their ambitions and the big money deal for Kane is proof that Levy is willing to pay top dollar for the right man.

The 24-year-old striker has scored 135 goals in the last four seasons with Spurs.

It will be interesting to see whether the Londoners can agree new deals with Alderweireld and Dembele now.

