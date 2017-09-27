Blog Competitions English Premier League Harry Kane sends a message on Twitter after his hattrick against APOEL

27 September, 2017 English Premier League, Tottenham, UEFA Champions League

Tottenham picked up a superb 3-0 win over APOEL Nicosia last night and England striker Harry Kane was on fire.

The 24-year-old striker netted his first Champions League hat-trick at the GSP Stadium and he has now bagged 5 goals in the competition in just two appearances this season.

Kane sent out a message on Twitter after the game.

 

There is no doubt that Kane is one of the best players in the Premier League and if he continues to perform like this in Europe, he will be regarded as a world-class star in no time.

The hattrick against APOEL was his ninth as a Tottenham player and the England international managed to score a perfect one – with his left foot, right foot and his head.

Spurs are currently level on points with La Liga champions Real Madrid and they will be hoping to pull off an upset against Los Blancos in their next game.

Tottenham have struggled to perform in Europe in the past but it seems that Pochettino’s plan has worked like a charm this season.

The match against Real Madrid will be the real test for the team and Harry Kane in particular. The striker was outstanding against Dortmund and he will need to perform like that against a European giant now.

This is how the Tottenham fans reacted to Kane’s message and his performance in general.

 

