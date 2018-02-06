Harry Kane says being released by Arsenal is the “best thing that ever happened to me”

Harry Kane is currently one of the best strikers in world football and the 24-year-old believes that the feeling of rejection early on in his career drove him to improve and become the player he is today.
The Tottenham star was a part of Arsenal’s academy before the Gunners decided to release him at the age of eight.
Kane believes that Arsenal’s decision to let him go was the motivation he needed to build his career.
Recently, the England international scored his 100th Premier League goal in a crucial draw against Liverpool. The Spurs forward revealed that he always wanted to prove himself to the Gunners that they were wrong to let him go.
Furthermore, Kane also claims that a winning goal he scored in the North London Derby (back in 2015) gave him a rush like no other in his career.
He said: “I remember the first time we played against Arsenal [for Tottenham’s academy team] and even back then, I had a chip on my shoulder. It might sound ridiculous. I was only eight when they let me go, but every time we played them, I thought, ‘Alright, we’ll see who’s right and who’s wrong’. Looking back on it now, [being released by Arsenal] was probably the best thing that ever happened to me because it gave me a drive that wasn’t there before. For me, the rejection is the best thing that ever happened to me.”
Tottenham are currently trailing Liverpool and Chelsea in the race for a top-four finish. The Londoners will be hoping to break into top four over the next few weeks now.