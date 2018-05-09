Harry Kane ready to join Real Madrid this summer

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is open to joining Real Madrid this summer.
As per the reports from Don Balon (translated by SportWitness), the England international is a target for Los Blancos and the player is waiting for the two clubs to agree on a deal now.
Apparently, the Premier League star has already agreed personal terms with Real Madrid. Also, the report adds that the Manchester clubs are keen on signing the Spurs star and therefore Perez will need to act quickly to beat off the competition.
Real Madrid’s interest in signing a world class player is no surprise but the idea that Kane has already agreed terms with the club is a bit surprising.
No other media outlet in Spain or England has reported anything remotely similar and it seems that Don Balon’s report is just another rumour.
There is no doubt that a player like Kane would be an excellent addition for Real Madrid but there haven’t been any approaches yet.
It will be interesting to see whether the Londoners manage to hold on to their star player this summer. Kane has been Tottenham’s best player for a while now and losing him would be a damaging blow.