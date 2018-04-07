Harry Kane posts message on Twitter after Tottenham win vs Stoke City

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has claimed that he scored the second goal in Spurs’s 2-1 win over Stoke City at bet365 stadium on Saturday.
Christian Eriksen has been accredited with the goal but Kane says that the ball brushed his shoulder before going into the net. He has taken to social networking site Twitter to clarify it and says it is up to BBC pundits – Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer – to decide on BBC Match of the Day.
Another great away win. Definitely claiming that goal, flicked off my shoulder on the way in. @GaryLineker and @alanshearer will clear that one up on @BBCMOTD 😀 #COYS #THFC #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/jIDF7cLf3d
— Harry Kane (@HKane) April 7, 2018
BBC pundit Alan Shearer was quick to respond to Kane’s tweet. He tweeted:
As if any decent centre-forward would lie. Definitely yours! #strikersunion 🙋🏼♂️ https://t.co/P3HJCiwAHZ
— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) April 7, 2018
It was a tough game and Spurs gained three valuable points to consolidate their position in the top four. They are now level on points with third placed Liverpool having played a game less.
Spurs have been in tremendous form in the Premier League since the turn of the year, and this was their sixth consecutive win in the Premier League.
The 24-year-old has been in great goalscoring form this season, having scored 24 Premier League goals, but it seems he won’t be able to claim this one officially.
Spurs managed 67% possession, attempted 15 shots of which they managed to keep four on target, according to BBC Sport.