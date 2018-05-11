Harry Kane makes exciting prediction for Tottenham fans

Tottenham will end this season without having won a major trophy and it now marks ten years since the Lilywhites won silverware after their League Cup triumph in 2008.
The fact that the club have not won trophies has led to speculation that some of the stars could be tempted to go elsewhere.
Spurs do have some of the best talent in the world and there is no doubt that many of their players are worthy of playing for the most elite clubs. The likes of Kane himself, Toby Alderweireld and Christian Eriksen have all been linked with big-money moves away from the team.
The 24-year-old Kane has however predicted that his club will not lose their stars as they will be moving into their new Stadium next season and will also be playing Champions League football.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side ensured that they will finish in the top four this season after defeating Newcastle 1-0 on Wednesday.
Kane said: “You never know in football. In transfer windows you can never put your finger on it,”
“But it is a big attraction, a massive new stadium, a great team.
“The next step is winning stuff but this is a big year for us, hopefully we can have a massive year next year and win some trophies.
“(Champions League) is the big attraction, it is what everyone wants, especially the top players around the world. It’s massive.
“For us it is important with the new stadium. You want to be playing Champions League football and I can’t wait for those Champions League nights at the new home.”