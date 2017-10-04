Harry Kane is worth more than Neymar, claims Sky Sports pundit

Sky Sports pundit Tony Gale has made a very bold claim that Tottenham Hotspur ace Harry Kane is worth more than Paris Saint-German superstar Neymar.
The Brazilian sealed a world record £198 million move from Barcelona to the French capital this summer. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are speculated to be preparing a blockbuster move for Kane who has scored 92 goals in 139 goals in the past three campaigns, excluding the 11 goals he already has this season. Any potential bids from Real is likely to be in excess of £150 million but Gale holds the opinion that the England international should cost more than Neymar because of his ridiculous goal return.
“The temptation is that if they sell him, that will pay for the new stadium,” he told Sky Sports.
“But you want the best players to play in the new stadium and he’s one of the best strikers in the world at the moment.
“They’d be mad to sell him, you’ve got to build everything around him and give him what Real Madrid would pay him.
“I think he’s worth more than Neymar. Harry’s got goals in him and goals are the thing.”
This would of course not be the first time Real come knocking at Spurs for one of their star performers. The North London club sold Gareth Bale to the Spanish giants in 2013 for what was then world record transfer worth £85 million.