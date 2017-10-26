Harry Kane in doubt for the crucial United clash

In what could be an anxious wait before the weekend, Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that Harry Kane is no certainty to face Manchester United on Saturday.
The red-hot forward miss the Carabao Cup clash against West Ham. The shock 2-3 loss to the Hammers was in no way related to his absence and Pochettino will hope to have him back against United.
The 24-year-old is in pursuit of his third consecutive Golden Boot and that itself is a testimony of his consistency. With players like Sergio Aguero and Romelu Lukaku, it is never easy in the Premier League. However, Kane certainly is in a different league and has managed to be uber-consistent.
It was initially thought that the striker was rested for the West Ham clash. But, it appears that there is more to it than what meets the eye.
Pochettino withdrew Fernando Llorente, his only other natural striker in the squad, with 20 minutes remaining against West Ham. Therefore, it is safe to assume that Llorente is being kept fresh for the weekend.
The gaffer told beIN Sports, “We’ll see, we’ll see” when asked after the West Ham loss if his star forward would face United.
Kane crucial for Spurs’ campaign
The Hammers came back dramatically after being 2-0 down to win 3-2 and dump Spurs out of the Carabao Cup. The focus now for Pochettino would be to continue the recent good form in the Premier League.
After a relatively sedate start, the Lily Whites are now breathing down United’s neck. They are level on points and behind United only by goal difference. Therefore, a win this weekend would confirm them as top competitors for Manchester City.
Kane continues to lead the goal-scoring charts with eight Premier League goals this season. He has netted twice in the 4-1 rout of Liverpool last weekend. Kane’s absence would be a huge boost for United who are desperate for a win themselves.
Let’s hope we get to see the much cherished Lukaku-Kane duel this weekend!