Harry Kane eyeing productive future with Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane’s declaration that he is looking forward to the prospect of scoring in Tottenham Hotspur’s new 62,000 capacity stadium should be music to the ears of the club’s fans.
The England striker has been linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona in recent months, and many fans have feared he will leave the club, but Kane seems adamant that he will remain with Spurs next season.
“I remember sitting at White Hart Lane as a fan growing up and watching Tottenham play, so to now be part of the team moving into this new stadium is really exciting,” Kane told the Telegraph.
“I can’t wait to see a load of fans inside and what that will look like. I can’t wait to be out there scoring some goals.
“To think we’re not that far away now is incredible.”
Europe’s top clubs will undoubtedly try to prise Kane away from Spurs, although the 24-year-old’s affinity with the club looks like it could be a key factor in keeping him in London.
Spurs are in with a chance of winning the FA Cup this season, but Kane appears eager to lead the club to even greater heights.
The move to the new stadium will boost Spurs’ spending power and they appear well-placed to move on to the next level with Kane at the forefront of their challenge for honours.