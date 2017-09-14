Harry Kane delighted with Tottenham’s win over Dortmund, reacts on Twitter

Tottenham picked up a morale-boosting 3-1 win over Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund last night.
In the past, Mauricio Pochettino’s men have been quite inconsistent in Europe but the Londoners were excellent in their Champions League opener yesterday.
Former Bundesliga star Heung-Min Son gave Spurs the lead early on in the game with a stunning goal and then Harry Kane scored twice to secure the three points for Tottenham.
The England international seemed delighted with his team’s performance. Kane went on to post a message for the Tottenham fans on his official Twitter account as well.
Huge performance. Massive win to get our @ChampionsLeague group started! ⚽⚽ #UCL #COYS pic.twitter.com/AB7G3mFRYY
— Harry Kane (@HKane) September 13, 2017
The Premier League outfit needed to win the opening game in order to avoid unnecessary pressure and they have done just that. Spurs have been handed a tough group this season which comprises of Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Apoel.
Spurs have struggled to get results at Wembley over the years but they looked in complete control last night. Apart from Yarmolenko’s stunning goal, the Germans were relatively quiet.