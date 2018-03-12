Harry Kane could miss the World Cup with ankle injury, Spurs fans react

Tottenham striker Harry Kane picked up an ankle injury against Bournemouth last night.
According to Guardian, the world-class striker could miss the World Cup in Russia this summer.
Kane collided with the Cherries keeper Asmir Begovic during the first half and he ended up twisting his ankle. The England international returned to London on crutches and in a protective boot.
It will be interesting to see what the scans reveal later today. Pochettino has said that nothing can be confirmed before the tests.
Kane missing the World Cup would be a major blow for his country. Furthermore, the tournament starts in three months and therefore his absence would be quite a surprise as well.
Gareth Southgate will be without his star striker for the international friendlies against Holland and Italy later this month.
Pochettino will be hoping for a swift recovery from his key man. Spurs cannot afford to lose him at this stage of the season. The Londoners are fighting for a place in the top four and they could still win a cup this season.
