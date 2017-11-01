Harry Kane and Dele Alli set to return against Real Madrid tonight

Tottenham have received a major boost ahead of their crucial Champions League showdown against Real Madrid.
The North London giants are confident that star striker Harry Kane will be back in the side. The England international has managed to overcome his fitness issues and he will lead Tottenham’s attack against Los Blancos at Wembley.
Kane missed Tottenham’s last two games against Manchester United and West Ham with a hamstring injury.
Furthermore, Pochettino will be able to start Dele Alli as well. The Spurs midfielder has finished serving his three-game Euro ban.
Tottenham fans will be delighted with the return of two of their best players. Spurs were excellent in Madrid earlier this season and the fans will be hoping for a similar performance tonight. Having players like Kane and Alli back in the side could be crucial for the home team. The Spurs duo could make a massive difference tonight.
During his pre-match presser, Pochettino said: “Yes, we are very confident. He (Kane) is on the list. I think it maybe can be possible for him to be available to play tomorrow.”
Real Madrid were beaten by Girona in their last game and Tottenham will fancy their chances here. However, Spurs are heading into this game on the back of two defeats as well. Both teams will have to improve on their recent performances tonight.