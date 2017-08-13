Hamburg striker arrives in Leeds ahead of possible move

Hamburg forward Pierre-Michel Lasogga has arrived in Leeds ahead of a possible season long loan move, according to the Daily Mail.
The 25-year-old has been heavily linked with Leeds United in recent days and the report suggests that he was in West Yorkshire today to sign a season long loan deal with an option to sign a permanent one at completion of the season.
Lasogga has scored 30 goals in 105 appearances for Hamburg since joining the club from Hertha Berlin in 2013. But the arrival of Andre Hahn from Borussia Monchengladbach has forced him to slip down the pecking order at the Volksparkstadion.
There was a general consensus that Lasogga might be a possible replacement for New Zealand striker Chris Woods, but Leeds rejected a £12 million offer for the 25-year-old earlier today.
Woods started the game against Preston North End that ended in 0-0. This was the first time since April 17 that Leeds failed to score in a game having already scored seven goals in their opening two matches this season.
Lasogga’s strong physique and areal ability inside the box are believed to have convinced manager Thomas Christiansen to sign him as a partner rather than a replacement for the misfiring Woods who has been linked with a move away from Elland Road.