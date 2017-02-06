Hakan Calhanoglu looking to join Chelsea in summer

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu has admitted that he is likely to be a Chelsea player at the end of this season.
The Turkish international is one of Bundesliga’s best player and is currently serving a four-month suspension for reneging on a contract with Trabzonspor. He had agreed to join the Turkish outfit a few years ago but chose to sign with Karlsruher instead.
Speaking to the media, Calhanoglu said: “God willing, I will be a Chelsea player next season”
The 22-year-old midfielder attracted a lot of interest over the past year with his explosive style of play and his remarkable set piece prowess. Regarded as one of the best free kick takers around Europe right now, Calhanoglu could be an asset for any side in world football.
Chelsea have been linked with the player in the past and Daily Mail are reporting that the Blues have sent scouts to watch the player on numerous occasions as well.
Calhanoglu scored 6 goals in 14 appearances before being banned by FIFA this month.
It will be interesting to see if Chelsea make a move for him in the summer. There is no doubt that the Leverkusen star is a top class player and would certainly make a difference to the Chelsea attack. Furthermore, it will be intriguing to see how Conte fits him into Chelsea’s current system.
The Blues have lacked creativity in the middle at times this season and Calhanoglu could be an alternative for Matic in certain games.