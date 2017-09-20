Hadi Sacko sends a message to the Leeds United fans after EFL Cup win

Leeds United picked up a morale-boosting win over Burnley in the Carabao Cup last night and goalscorer Hadi Sacko was delighted with his goal and the performance last night.
The 23-year-old winger came on in the second half and scored the first goal of the game. The match ended 2-2 and the Championship outfit managed to beat Burnley in a penalty shootout. Later, the French winger sent out a message to the Leeds fans on social media.
And it felt GOOD 💙💛 very happy to be back on the field and the scoring sheet with a win ✊🏾 #MOT https://t.co/mkqky5vSOt
— Hadi Sacko (@miimosaa) September 19, 2017
Thomas Christiansen’s men have been in good form lately and the win over Burnley will give them the confidence and momentum to go on and put together a winning run now.
Leeds were beaten by Millwall at the weekend and the fans will be delighted with the immediate response from their players.
Leeds United fans will be pleased with their team’s performance from last night. Furthermore, former players Chris Wood and Charlie Taylor ending up on the losing team will have been the icing on the cake.
Chris Wood did manage to score against his former club. He came off the bench and scored a penalty to level the tie at 1-1. Pablo Hernandez and Robbie Brady were the other goalscorers.