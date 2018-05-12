‘Gutted’, ‘It’s a shame’ – fans upset as Henen announces departure

We reported on Thursday that Everton forward David Henen is set to leave the club this summer after announcing his impending exit on social media and supporters are upset to see such a talented player depart.
David Henen's Twitter looks like it confirms that he'll be departing Everton in the near future. Best of luck, David!
— Toffee TV (@ToffeeTVEFC) May 9, 2018
Another promising young player to put on the Barkley, Lukaku, Stones, Lookman, Delefeou list. Along with players like Williams starting ahead of Holgate. Schneiderlin ahead of Baningime. Ridiculous.
— GPV Hayes (@GaryHayes82) May 9, 2018
His signing was very convoluted and he never really broke through, so here's hoping he succeeds elsewhere.
— BobbyC1878 (@BobbyC1878) May 9, 2018
It's a shame this as @HenenDavid was and is a sick player !! Wish he was given an other contract !!
— RB13 (@RyOzzyBrown) May 10, 2018
Gutted David Henen is leaving Everton. Felt like he should of been given a chance to play for us. Hope wherever he goes now he gets first team football regularly
— Ry (@thatguyrycarr) May 9, 2018
The 22-year-old joined Everton from Olympiacos in 2015 and has gone on to make 55 appearance for the u23s, scoring and creating 17 goals. Game time for the first-team has been hard to come by, however, with Henen yet to turn out for the seniors.
Having Theo Walcott, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Yannick Bolasie for competition has meant the former Belgian u19 international has struggled to feature and a move away might be what he needs to rejuvenate his career.
Henen was loaned to Fleetwood Town for a year to get competitive football, but he hasn’t come close to breaking the first-team at Goodison Park. Supporters who have seen him play believe he has real ability but never got the chance to show it at senior level.
When the forward does leave Everton, reports suggested the Toffees were considering a move for Sheffield Wednesday’s coveted attacker George Hirst as a potential replacement this summer as his contract is up in the coming weeks.
