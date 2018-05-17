Blog Competitions English Premier League ‘Gutted’, ‘Crazy’ – fans unhappy as Chelsea take Musonda from Celtic

‘Gutted’, ‘Crazy’ – fans unhappy as Chelsea take Musonda from Celtic

17 May, 2018 Celtic, Chelsea, English Premier League, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours

Celtic forward Charly Musonda confirmed parent club Chelsea would be taking him back early from his loan spell at Parkhead and fans haven’t been too happy with the news.

The 21-year-old was expected to be at the club for another 12 months but his inconsistency and lack of playing time has led to the deal being ended prematurely.

Musonda initially joined Celtic from Chelsea on an 18-month loan in January and made just eight appearances in all competitions for the Hoops. The Belgian u21 international struggled to dethrone the likes of Tom Rogic, Callum McGregor, Olivier Ntcham and Stuart Armstrong from the first-team.

Manager Brendan Rodgers was believed to have beaten out 24 clubs to Musonda’s signature, but he was given so little playing time to prove his worth. The Celtic boss did admit he struggled to adapt to Scotland and may be a better player when he has a full pre-season under his belt, but his future lies elsewhere now.

Chelsea reportedly weren’t happy with the lack of game time given to Musonda and now they will decide what to do with him this summer. The 21-year-old was loaned out to Real Betis for a year in January 2016 and was given far more games to develop than Celtic afforded him.

Next season will be important as Musonda is no longer a hot prospect. Chelsea will want to see some return on their investment from 2012.

Stats from Transfermarkt.

Atletico Madrid 3 Marseille 0: A French superstar, Spain’s dominance, Premier League flops
Liverpool ‘willing’ to agree deal for Dembele whose ‘future is a mystery’

About The Author

Crippy Cooke

Crippy can be found on Twitter (@CrippyCooke) He is a sports journalist who has written for the Independent, Bleacher Report, Huffington Post, Daily Mail and Daily Telegraph among others. Crippy treats football gossip with a dash of cynicism and loves tearing apart outlandish rumours.