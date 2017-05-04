Guillermo Varela wants to play for Frankfurt next season

Manchester United defender Guillermo Varela hopes to stay at Eintracht Frankfurt beyond this season.
The 24-year-old joined the German outfit on loan last summer but injury issues have forced him to spend most of his time at the club on the sidelines.
Speaking to the media earlier, Varela has revealed that he wants to stay at Frankfurt. The defender claimed that he prefers the life in Frankfurt and that Manchester is an industrial city.
He said: “I would like to stay here. If the club wants it that way, it’s an option. Manchester is an industrial city and Frankfurt is a city bursting with life.”
Varela picked up an ankle injury earlier this season and has featured in just seven matches for his new club. It will be interesting to see if Frankfurt decide to break the bank for him.
Alternatively, United can loan him out once again but they are better off selling him permanently.
The Uruguayan joined Manchester United in 2013 from Peñarol for a fee of around €2.8 million. He became the first player to sign for the Red Devils under new manager David Moyes.
Varela was handed his first team debut by Louis van Gaal during the 2015/16 season. He went on to make 11 appearances under the Dutch manager.