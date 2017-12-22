Guardiola wants Sergio Busquets to replace Yaya Toure

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been excellent in the transfer market so far and he is planning for yet another sensational swoop now.
The former Barcelona boss is looking to raid his old club for the replacement of Yaya Toure.
According to reports, Guardiola will make a £50m move for Sergio Busquets. The Spanish international has been the best player in his position for a while now and he would be a remarkable signing for any team in world football.
Manchester City are already unplayable with Fernandinho covering their defence. The arrival of Busquets could help them dominate European football in the next few years.
It will be interesting to see whether Barcelona sanction a sale for their key player. They lost Neymar in the summer and they will not want another blow like that at the end of this season.
Manchester City could certainly use another central midfielder and Busquets would be perfect alongside Fernandinho. Both are excellent passers and could control the game from the deep effortlessly. Furthermore, their presence would allow more creative freedom to the likes of Silva and De Bruyne.
The likes of Gundogan are injury prone and cannot be relied upon for the whole season. As for Toure, the City stalwart is past his peak and a move away is best for all parties.
Busquets played his best football under Guardiola and the Spaniard might be tempted if the Manchester City boss comes calling. It will be interesting to see what happens in the summer, but City certainly have the financial muscle to pull this off.