Guardiola ‘serious about’ Manchester City deal with Real Madrid for Isco

According to Don Balon, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is ‘serious about’ a deal with Real Madrid for £617m playmaker Isco this summer. The 26-year-old has become a favourite under manager Zinedine Zidane, but City will reportedly try their hand at bringing him to the Etihad Stadium.
Isco joined Real from Malaga in 2013 and has gone on to make 237 appearances in all competitions, contributing 95 goals. The Spanish international has finally nailed down a starting place on a regular basis, making 46 appearances for Los Blancos, but a ‘large amount of money’ could be readied to convince Real to sell and Isco to move.
Guardiola has long been keen on the playmaker and may consider him the perfect long-term replacement for David Silva. City will part company with Yaya Toure in the summer, so they need another midfielder to bolster their options. There are fewer better in Europe than Isco when he’s at his best, but he won’t be easy to sign.
Don Balon say Guardiola could consider giving Real John Stones or Bernardo Silva as part of the deal, although the City boss did recently deny the former would be leaving while he’s in charge.
Stats from Transfermarkt.