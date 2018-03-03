Guardiola reveals Manchester City’s summer transfer plans

Pep Guardiola has revealed that Manchester City are unlikely to sign a lot of new players this summer. Manchester City have signed six new first-team players this season and Guardiola believes that he needs just one or two more additions in the summer.
Speaking to the media, the Manchester City boss said: “We buy a lot of players and they have helped us a lot and next summer is to buy one or two players more. So our market in the summer will be cheaper”.
The Etihad outfit are currently 15 points clear at the top of the table and they are firm favourites to win the title.
It seems that the former Barcelona boss is unwilling to hamper the harmony in his squad by bringing in too many new players. Also, City have immense depth and quality in most positions and it would be unwise to spend just for the sake of it. Guardiola has spent a total of £448million since taking over in 2016.
Manchester City fans will be impressed with Guardiola’s transfer plans. The Etihad outfit are already the best team in England and a couple of quality additions will help them take the next step and dominate European football.