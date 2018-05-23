Guardiola ‘is confident’ Man City can agree deal with Chelsea for Hazard

According to the Daily Star, Pep Guardiola ‘is confident’ Manchester City can agree a deal with Chelsea for Eden Hazard this summer. The City boss is willing to pay £100m for his signature and will match his reported £300k-per-week wages too.
Hazard joined Chelsea from Lille in 2012 and has gone on to make 300 appearances for the Blues, scoring and creating 164 goals. The 27-year-old has been in decent form this season too, contributing 30 goals in 52 games across the board, but his future at Stamford Bridge is in doubt.
Chelsea greatly underperformed in the Premier League, finishing outside of the Champions League spots for the second time in three seasons, and Hazard and manager Antonio Conte are reported to have a strained relationship. City are hoping to capitalise on the situation by trumping Chelsea to the Belgian’s signature.
The Telegraph reported earlier this month that Hazard was in contract talks with the Londoners but hadn’t yet agreed a £300k-per-week deal. The Premier League champions are willing to meet such demands, however, which could see Hazard open to a move. The 27-year-old would surely thrive in an offensive side and would considerably improve Guardiola’s attacking options.
