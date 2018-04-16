Guardiola hopes Man City complete deal with Bayern for Thiago

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is hoping the club hierarchy complete a £50m deal with Bayern Munich for midfielder Thiago Alcantara. The 27-year-old has endured another injury-hit season at the Allianz Arena this season and could consider a move elsewhere as a result.
Guardiola was Bayern manager when Thiago joined the perennial Bundesliga champions in 2013 and has gone on to make 145 appearances in all competitions. The £97k-per-week playmaker has made only 15 league appearances this season, having spent three months out with a serious muscle injury.
Yaya Toure turns 35 in May and is in the final year of his contract. It doesn’t look set to be renewed by City which means he’ll be leaving next summer. Guardiola has also admitted David Silva will need a replacement as he can no longer play every game, saying: “Next season, David maybe will not play every game, that’s why the squad has to be big.”
The Premier League champions want to build a squad capable of challenging for the Champions League and domestic division and Thiago would certainly improve their midfield. The Spanish international is a dictator in possession, crafting chances for teammates and has an eye for goal himself.
He won’t come cheap, with a £50m asking price mooted, but he’d be an upgrade in Guardiola’s eyes so a bid could be lodged this summer.
