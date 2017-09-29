Man City Injury News: Benjamin Mendy ruled out with ruptured ligaments

Manchester City have confirmed that left-back Benjamin Mendy has ruptured his ligaments and is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.
The Premier League giants were waiting to find out the fate of their new signing as Mendy met with knee specialist Dr Ramon Cugat in Barcelona yesterday.
As per the latest report, Mendy will undergo is surgery later today in Barcelona and will be out for a few months.
A statement from City said: “Manchester City FC can confirm that Benjamin Mendy has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. After initial tests in Manchester at the start of the week, Benjamin travelled to Barcelona to see a specialist doctor, where further examinations of the knee today confirmed the extent of the injury. Benjamin will undergo surgery [Friday] in Barcelona, and everyone at the club wishes him a speedy recovery. Mancity.com will bring you regular updates regarding his rehabilitation.”
Mendy tweeted: “Bad news guys. I will be joining Injury FC on loan for a couple months with ruptured ACL but will be back soon and stronger hopefully.”
The former Ligue 1 left back suffered a serious knee injury during his team’s 5-0 win over Crystal Palace earlier this month.
It will be interesting to see how Manchester City cope with his absence, especially if it is a long one. During a post-match presser earlier this week, Guardiola revealed that City will look to plug that gap in January if the player is ruled out for a while.
The former Bayern Munich manager revealed that Mendy’s injury would be a blow because he is a unique footballer.
PEP: If @benmendy23 is out I will feel sad for him. He is a unique player. We will see in January about a new signing. We have alternatives,
— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 26, 2017
It seems that Manchester City will attempt to buy a new left back if Mendy has indeed suffered an ACL injury. In that case, Tottenham will be worried. Danny Rose was heavily linked with a move to Etihad this summer and Pochettino will not want to lose one of his best players halfway through the season.
Rose has indicated earlier that he will consider a move away from Spurs and if Manchester City comes calling, he is likely to ask for a transfer.