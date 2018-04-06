Guardiola confirms Manchester City had the chance to sign Paul Pogba in January

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that he was offered the chance to sign Paul Pogba in January.
As per the reports, the player’s agent Mino Raiola offered the player to Manchester City. Furthermore, Guardiola claims that Raiola wanted Mkhitaryan to join Manchester City as well.
The Italian agent recently claimed that Guardiola is a coward and a dog. The Spanish manager responded with the revelation claiming that Raiola should not have offered his clients to a side managed by a bad person like him.
He said: “Two months ago he (Raiola) offered me (Henrikh) Mkhitaryan and Pogba to play with us. Why? He was interested in Mkhitaryan and Pogba to play with us. Pogba is an incredible player. A top, top player”.
Paul Pogba joined Manchester United for a club record fee of £89million. However, he has started just five of United’s last 12 games. As per the reports, the player’s relationship with Mourinho is strained.
Guardiola’s comments also indicate that all is not well for Pogba at Manchester United.
It will be interesting to see what happens at the end of this season. The Frenchman might get another chance to leave Old Trafford if things do not improve soon.