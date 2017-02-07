Griezmann’s Image Consultant: Manchester United move ideal for my client

Antoine Griezmann has been linked with a move to Manchester United for a while now.
The Atletico Madrid star is one of the best footballers on the planet right now and Jose Mourinho is apparently plotting a summer move for the Frenchman.
Speaking to the media recently, Antoine Griezmann’s image consultant claimed that a move to Manchester United would be ideal for his client’s image as a footballer. He also revealed that a transfer to Old Trafford would make sense commercially as well.
Despite their current struggles, there is no doubt that the Premier League outfit are one of the best European clubs ever.
Furthermore, Sebastien Bellencontre added that Griezmann should wear the shirt number previously worn by his footballing idol David Beckham.
When I read articles about a hypothetical transfer to Manchester United I think it would be the ideal commercial scenario. He would play at Beckham’s former club, which is his idol, with the same legendary number on his back.
Due to the player’s allegiance towards Atletico Madrid, a move to Barcelona and Real Madrid will not be easy to complete. Therefore a switch away from La Liga makes most sense right now.
It is expected that Manchester United will have to fork out a world record fee to land the French forward this summer.
Griezmann has scored 72 goals in 137 appearances for Atletico Madrid so far.