8 June, 2018 Arsenal, English Premier League, Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain, Transfer News & Rumours


We reported on Thursday that Arsenal were closing in on Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Yacine Adli and supporters are delighted with the news. He’s fleet-footed, comfortable in possession, has a great range of passing and fantastic vision. PSG wanted to keep Adli in the French capital, but Arsenal appear to have convinced him otherwise.

The young playmaker is highly-rated and could be a part of the Gunners’ first-team next season, learning from the likes of Mesut Ozil, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Jack Wilshere and Aaron Ramsey, which could be invaluable for his development.

Arsenal fans pride themselves on being a club that blood through youngsters into the first-team, and seeing Alex Iwobi rack up 98 appearances by the age of 22 proves there’s still a path from the academy to the senior squad. Wilshere is another graduate who made the transition and is still in the first-team.

Those who have seen Adli up close believe him to be a fantastic signing for the Gunners and can’t wait to see him in action at the Emirates. Fans have Unai Emery and Sven Mislintat to thank, as the Arsenal manager and Head of Recruitment have worked hard to bring the French u18 international to England.

