Blog Competitions La Liga Granada vs Real Madrid Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info

Granada vs Real Madrid Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info

5 May, 2017 Granada, La Liga, Real Madrid

Granada vs Real Madrid Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this weekend’s La Liga fixture.

Granada vs Real Madrid
Liga BBVA 2016/17
6th May, 19:45 pm BST
Nuevo Estadio de Los Cármenes, Granada
Live Stream: Watch Granada vs Real Madrid live on Sky Sports 5

Granada Team News & Preview

Granada host Real Madrid in La Liga this weekend and the home side will be looking to salvage some pride with a positive result.

The home side are already relegated to the second division and have nothing left to play for. They have lost their last five matches in the league and have scored just once in their last four La Liga fixtures.

Granada will be without the services of Saunier and Ponce for this one. Hongla, Hector and Kravets are doubtful.

Predicted Granada Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Ochoa; Foulquier, Hongla, Ingason, Silva; Krhin, Uche; Malle, Pereira, Cuenca; Ramos

Real Madrid Team News & Preview

Los Blancos are in the driving seat as far as the title race is considered. They still have their game in hand over current league leaders Barcelona.

Real Madrid are in supreme form right now and will be looking to secure a big win here.

The away side are without the injured trio of Pepe, Carvajal and Bale.

Predicted Real Madrid Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Navas; Nacho, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Kroos, Modric, Casemiro; Ronaldo, Benzema, James

Granada vs Real Madrid Key Stats

Real Madrid have won their last 7 matches against Granada in all competitions.

Granada have lost 9 of their last 10 matches in La Liga.

Real Madrid have scored at least 2 goals in 11 of their last 12 matches in La Liga.

Granada have conceded at least 2 goals in their last 5 matches in La Liga.

Real Madrid have scored at least 2 goals in 5 of their last 6 matches against Granada in all competitions.

Granada vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Real Madrid have been winning at both half time and full time in 5 of their last 7 matches against Granada in all competitions. Bet on the away side to win both halves.

Real Madrid have kept a clean sheet in 5 of their last 7 matches against Granada in all competitions. Bet on the away side to keep a clean sheet.

Granada vs Real Madrid Prediction

Granada are in atrocious form right now and this should be a routine win for Real Madrid.

They are full of confidence after the derby win during the midweek and will punish Granada for their incompetence here.

Granada 0-4 Real Madrid

Barcelona vs Villarreal Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info

About The Author

Sai

Media Graduate from Uni of Herts. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]soccerlens[dot]com