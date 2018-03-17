Graham Roberts reacts to Tottenham’s FA Cup win on Twitter

Tottenham Hotspur earned an emphatic 3-0 win over Swansea City on Saturday to book their place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.
It was a dominant display from Spurs at the Liberty Stadium and the fans could be forgiven for daring to dream dream about their first FA Cup success since 1991.
Tottenham were without their talisman striker Harry Kane who is expected to remain out for a month with an ankle injury. But, his fellow teammates stepped up to the plate and Kane’s absence wasn’t felt at all.
Former Spurs player and club hero Graham Roberts took to social networking site Twitter after the game, and picked out three players for praise. He tweeted:
Proud of the lads today @ChrisEriksen8 @ErikLamela excellent also thought @MoussaSissoko done very well 👌@SpursOfficial
— Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) March 17, 2018
Christian Eriksen scored twice while Erik Lamela added another to help Spurs earn a comfortable win at the Liberty Stadium.
Moussa Sissoko was also superb in this match as the Frenchman played his part in the build up to Lamela’s goal.
Michel Vorm made a brilliant double save to deny Martin Olsson’s firm drive and Tammy Abraham’s point-blank follow-up, while Son Heung-min’s goal was ruled out for offside after consultation with the video assistant referee (VAR).
Spurs enjoyed 75% of possession during the match and registered 11 shots on target compared to three from Swansea.