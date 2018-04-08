Graham Roberts raves about Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen

Former Tottenham Hotspur player and cult hero Graham Roberts has praised Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen on social networking site Twitter after the north London club earned a 2-1 victory against Stoke City on Saturday.
Roberts is heavily impressed by Vertonghen’s performance, and says the Belgian defender is his player of the season. He adds that Vertonghen is an “excellent defender” and has been “totally superb” this season.
Will say it again today @JanVertonghen my player of the season been totally superb real classy player but also a excellent defender. Love this @AFCAjax boys who come to spurs!
— Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) April 7, 2018
Vertonghen joined Spurs in 2012 from Ajax, and has made over 240 appearances in all competitions for the north London club.
The Belgian defender has been an epitome of consistency for Spurs for all these years, and this season season has been no exception.
While the popular choice for the player of the year among the Spurs fans is Harry Kane who scored 35 goals in all competitions, Roberts has gone for the central defender who has been colossal at the back for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.
The 30-year-old has a contract at the club till 2019, and Spurs fans will hope that he extends his stay beyond that period.