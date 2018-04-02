Graham Roberts praises Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela

Graham Roberts praised Erik Lamela on social networking site Twitter after Tottenham defeated Chelsea 3-1 in the Premier League clash on Sunday.
It was Spurs’s first win against Chelsea away from home in 28 years, and as a result of the win the north London club have now extended their lead over the Blues to eight points.
Lamela started the match against the Blues and played till the 88th minute. Roberts was impressed with his performance and praised him highly on Twitter.
The former Tottenham player wrote that the Argentine attacking forward is probably the hardest worker he has seen in a Spurs shirt. He tweeted:
I have to say @ErikLamela is probably the hardest worker/grafter I have seen in a spurs shirt when he gives away the ball which can happen! He fights and wins it back chases lost causes cares so much I am delighted for him after so long out. 🇦🇷
— Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) April 1, 2018
Lamela has made 18 appearances in the Premier League of which he started in four games. The former Roma winger is a versatile and a very committed player.
Roberts was absolutely spot on with his assessment. Lamela may not have been involved much going forward, but he did put in a huge defensive shift which is needed from wing players in away games.
He made five tackles, and two interceptions during the game. Lamela has a contract at the club till 2020, but his future has come under speculation with Inter Milan showing keen interest in him.