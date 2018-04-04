Graham Roberts picks Vertonghen as Tottenham’s player of the season

Former Tottenham defender Graham Roberts believes that Jan Vertonghen has been the club’s best player this season.
I know early days but I am also laying down a marker that @JanVertonghen should win spurs player of the year been nothing short of magnificent this season.
— Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) April 3, 2018
The 30 year old Belgian is one of the best defenders in the league and he has been outstanding for Spurs this season.
In the absence of Toby Alderweireld, Vertonghen has stepped up and delivered for Pochettino.
Apart from managing his side’s defence, he has helped the young Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez settle into life in the Premier League as well.
It will be interesting to see whether he is chosen as the club’s best player this season.
The likes of Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son have been excellent as well. In fact, the two attackers have probably been more influential.
Kane has bagged 35 goals in 40 games for the Londoners and Son has managed to score 18 times. Apart from goals, both players have been instrumental in Tottenham’s attacking play.
Also, the likes of Son have worked tirelessly to help their teammates in defensive situations.
Although Graham Roberts’ claims are not too wide off the mark, it would be surprising to see Vertonghen receive the award ahead of Kane and Son this season.