Graeme Souness would pick Man Utd star over Tottenham striker

Former Liverpool star Graeme Souness says if he had to choose between Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane he would pick the Manchester United star.
Lukaku was on target again during United’s 4-0 victory over his former club Everton on Sunday to make it seven goals from his last seven matches.
Kane is rated by many pundits as the Premier League’s top striker, but Souness insists he prefers Lukaku’s style of play.
“Kane is a fabulous player, with a great football brain and technique,” he told the Sunday Times.
“He’s maybe more accomplished overall, but I reckon he sees himself as a part No 9 and part No 10, whereas Lukaku is an outright No 9, a centre-forward.
“They are rare today, the hardest thing to find in football.
“Nobody wants to be that man through the middle any more, running forward and taking on centre-halves physically, getting in a race with them and trying to outjump them.
“Lukaku seems to relish all that and so he should with the power and pace that God has given him.
“He reminds me of Didier Drogba, with his speed and strength. He doesn’t have the hold-up play of Drogba yet and is not as cute, but that may come. He’s only 24.
“He has already answered the biggest question after his move from Everton to Manchester United. He’s shown that he’s not overawed playing in front of 75,000 people at Old Trafford and the burden of that £90m transfer fee has had no effect on him.”
Lukaku’s goal against Everton was his 89th in the Premier League, while Kane’s tally is currently 80.
The duo still have some way to go to catch Alan Shearer, with the former Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United striker bagging 260 goals in the top flight.