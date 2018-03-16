Graeme Murty says contract talks ongoing with Rangers defender David Bates

Glasgow Rangers defender David Bates is out of contract at the Ibrox club at the end of the season, but according to Graeme Murty talks are ongoing with the player over a new deal.
Earlier this week, The Scottish Sun reported that Bates’ future at Ibrox is up in the air as talks with Rangers over a new deal have stalled.
Bates’ current deal expires at the end of the season and it should have been resolved by now. He has featured regularly since Murty took charge of the first-team following the sacking of Pedro Caixinha.
The 21-year-old is arguably one of the best centre-backs for Rangers at the moment, and getting him signed on a permanent deal should be one of Murty’s top priority.
Murty has confirmed that talks are ongoing with the defender over a new contract, but he likes to keep the information all in-house.
🎙 GM: Talks with David Bates are ongoing but we will keep this information all in-house until we have anything to share.
— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) March 16, 2018
Bates suffered a horrific injury in the recent Old Firm clash, and although he didn’t break his ankle, Murty has revealed in his press-conference today that the youngster has damaged the ligaments in his ankle and could be out for six weeks.
The Gers are second in the Scottish Premiership and losing Bates at this stage of the season is a big blow for the club.