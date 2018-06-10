Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Gotze praises Klopp, would be happy to work with him at Liverpool

Gotze praises Klopp, would be happy to work with him at Liverpool

10 June, 2018 Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga, English Premier League, Liverpool, Transfer News & Rumours


Mario Gotze would be happy to reunite with former Borussia Dortmund manager Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

The 26-year-old played under Klopp at Dortmund and he admits that we would love to work with him again.

“I decided to leave Bayern and Jurgen Klopp was interested in getting me to Liverpool,” Gotze told DAZN.

“And I was also interested in working with him again.

“It’s still existing – he is a world-class coach and that’s why it’s always an option.”

Gotze played for Dortmund between 2009 and 2013, winning the Bundesliga title in 2010/11 and the league and cup double the following year.

A €37 million bid in April 2013 from Bayern triggered a release clause in Götze’s contract, making him the second-most expensive German player to date, behind Mesut Ozil.

He has gone to score 36 goals in 114 appearances for Bayern.

Gotze was first selected for Germany in 2010 at the age of 18.

He represented his country at the 2012 European Championships and scored the winning goal in the World Cup four years later.

However, he has been left out of the German squad for this summer’s tournament in Russia.

‘Get in!’, ‘Buzzing’ – fans excited as Man City agree new deal for highly-rated goalkeeper Grimshaw
Man United can buy Lewandowski for £175 million, ex-Italy forward urges Bayern to "let him go"

About The Author

michaeljblack

I'm a North West based freelance sports journalist with a passion for football. Follow me on Twitter @mjblack_ for my ramblings about the British game (plus other things thrown in for good measure).