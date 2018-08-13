Gordon Smith urges Rangers to sign Dominic Solanke

Former Rangers player Gordon Smith has urged the club to sign Dominic Solanke from Liverpool.
The highly-rated young forward has been linked with a move away from the club for a while now and a loan deal with Rangers could be beneficial for all parties.
Solanke needs to play more often and with Daniel Sturridge back at the club, he is unlikely to get too many chances this season. Solanke played 27 times for Liverpool last season and he managed to score just once.
Meanwhile, Gerrard could surely use another option up front.
According to Smith, Alfredo Morelos is unreliable and therefore Rangers should look to sign the Liverpool forward.
He said: “The links with Liverpool’s Dominic Solanke have resurfaced again, and have been persistent enough through the summer to give fans a reason to believe it will happen. If Rangers get him, they should be pretty well set for the season ahead.”
The former Rangers player believes that Morelos’s mentality will be a problem for Gerrard. The Rangers striker picked up a red card at Pittodrie last Sunday and Smith reckons the player is a hot-head.
Smith adds that the Scottish outfit should have sold the player when they had the chance. Rangers received an offer of around £8-10m from China for the player this summer.
It will be interesting to see whether Rangers make a move for Solanke this summer. Gerrard has solid connections at Liverpool and therefore pulling off the transfer should be relatively easy for him.